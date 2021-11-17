Gwen says she hopes to win in Bogo City this 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia is hoping to make history in Bogo City, northern Cebu.

Garcia said she is hoping to win in Bogo City after the city’s mayor, lawyer Carlo Jose Martinez, reportedly endorsed her bid for reelection.

“Well I’m very grateful and I am also impressed with what Mayor Carlo Martinez has done in the City of Bogo,” Garcia told reporters in a recent press conference.

“As a person I find him to be a true and hardworking public servant so it really is a huge reason for being thankful for the support since you know, our political history, wa gyud ko modaog diha (Bogo City). Hinaot unta modaog na pod ta ron,” she added.

The governor visited Bogo City last November 10 to lead the inauguration of completed road projects, and groundbreaking of new Provincial Roads there.

The Capitol spent approximately P237 million to improve and complete road networks in this sixth-class component city located 97.4 kilometers north of Cebu City.

During one of the ceremonies, Martinez was said to have urged the audience present there to support Garcia in her bid for a second term as the province’s chief executive.

“Mangutana ko ninyo kinsa may atong tabangan karong umaabot nga piniliay pagka gobernador sa City of Bogo sa Province of Cebu. Makahangyo ko ninyo ana? atong tabangan ha, si Governor Gwendolyn Garcia sa Province of Cebu ug ato siyang officially i-endorse,” Martinez can be heard saying in a live video published by Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm.

The gubernatorial race in Cebu for the May 9, 2022 elections will be a three-way fight among Garcia, former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix ‘Ace’ Durano, and retired Army and professor Nonito Magnanao. /rcg

