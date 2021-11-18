Lapu police to start tracking, listing personnel with relatives running for electoral posts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) said that they will be starting to list down police personnel who have relatives running for a local position this coming election.

Whoever will be listed must be relieved to other stations to avoid their possible participation in any campaign as police officials here are firm in their stand to keep the force apolitical, said Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, LLCPO chief.

Banzon reminds policemen under his leadership of their job as public servant.

“We should stay apolitical, patunga ta. Ang ato lang is dili magkagubot ang eleksyon. All the candidates, kung unsay legal maoy buhaton nato sa kapulisan. Dapat naa ra gyud sa tunga dili ta mag apil apil ana kay dili man mi mga politician, mga police man mi ang amoang serbisyohan tanan man,” Banzon said.

(We should stay apolitical, we continue to be the middleman. What we wanted is that there will be no commotion during election, what’s legally mandated is what the police implement. Police must not take part since we are not politicians, we are police who serve the public.)

For now, Banzon said that they have not listed police personnel with relatives running for a specific post yet. However, they will continue their listing in the coming days.

Banzon also added that since quarantine restrictions in Lapu-Lapu City are also loosened, they are intensifying their police presence in all possible areas in the city to interfere and respond to criminal activities that may happen.

As they expect people going outdoors, Banzon said that they also anticipate those who will take advantage of the situation.

Aside from crimes, Banzon said that they also make sure that they will implement the basic health protocols in the city as they also would want to sustain the reduced number of COVID-19 cases in their area.

As of November 17, the Department of Health in Central Visayas logger around three additional COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu City bringing its total number to 80.

