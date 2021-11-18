Durano blames ‘troll attack’ in official FB page being taken down 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu gubernatorial candidate Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano is calling for a ’fair and clean’ campaign in the May 2022 elections after his official Facebook page was taken down.

Durano, in a statement sent to reporters, claimed that trolls have attacked the official Facebook page of the Ace Durano-Junjun Davide tandem by ‘mass reporting’ it.

As a result, the page went offline on November 17, 2021.

Durano will be facing incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and retired Army Nonito Magnanao in next year’s gubernatorial race.

Durano said based on the Facebook report furnished to their team, the page was taken down due to ‘graphic violence, hate speech, harassment, bullying, nudity, sexual activity, and sexual exploitation.’

His campaign team denied committing these reported violations, he added.

“The page only posted our activities around the Province and our platforms. Nothing that would constitute grounds for it to be reported,” Durano explained.

“So the concerted effort of those behind the mass reporting is designed so the people would not know our programs and the growing support we’re getting all over the Province,” he added.

The former Cabinet member also said that some of their posters installed in several parts around Cebu province have been torn and slashed.

“The key to a clean and peaceful campaign is for all candidates, no matter their political alliances, to commit that they’ll do their part to a fair and clean campaign. I commit to this because I believe Cebuanos deserve a peaceful campaign,” Durano said.

Durano also urged both supporters and candidates alike to help promote a clean and fair campaign for next year’s polls.

/bmjo

