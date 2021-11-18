IN PHOTOS: BBM supporters in Cebu march to Comelec office
Cebu City, Philippines—Supporters of presidentiable Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. here marched from Plaza Independencia to the office of the Comelec Central Visayas on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021.
Individuals from various sectors joined the march that ended in front of the Comelec office to show that they are against the disqualification of the former senator who is running for president with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as his running mate.
READ: BBM, Sara Duterte meet in Cebu
READ: It’s official: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte running in tandem in 2022 elections
Here are some photos from the early morning activity in downtown Cebu City.
/bmjo
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.