IN PHOTOS: BBM supporters in Cebu march to Comelec office 

By: Mae Fhel Gom-os - CDN Digital | November 18,2021 - 10:49 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—Supporters of presidentiable Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. here marched from Plaza Independencia to the office of the Comelec Central Visayas on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. 

Individuals from various sectors joined the march that ended in front of the Comelec office to show that they are against the disqualification of the former senator who is running for president with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as his running mate.

READ: BBM, Sara Duterte meet in Cebu

READ: It’s official: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte running in tandem in 2022 elections

Here are some photos from the early morning activity in downtown Cebu City.

Marcos

Supporters of presidentiable Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. light candles in front of the Comelec Central Visayas office on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os

Supporters of presidentiable Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gather in front of the Comelec Central Visayas office on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os

Supporters of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. walk from the Plaza Independencia towards the office of Comelec Central Visayas on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os

Supporters of presidentiable Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. light candles in front of the Comelec Central Visayas office on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os

Marcos

Supporters of presidentiable Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. light candles in front of the Comelec Central Visayas office on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os

