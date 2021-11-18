IN PHOTOS: BBM supporters in Cebu march to Comelec office 

Cebu City, Philippines—Supporters of presidentiable Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. here marched from Plaza Independencia to the office of the Comelec Central Visayas on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021.

Individuals from various sectors joined the march that ended in front of the Comelec office to show that they are against the disqualification of the former senator who is running for president with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as his running mate.

Here are some photos from the early morning activity in downtown Cebu City.

