Naki Warriors beat Trojans in all Cebu team duel at the PCAP online tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors narrowly edged the Toledo City Trojans in the all-Cebu team duel of the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third conference last Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The Naki Warriors defeated the Trojans in a thrilling Armageddon tie-break match, 3-0, winning all three games.

This as they both tied 10.5 in the regulation.

It seemed like both teams were created equally. Both teams finished the blitz round at 3.5 all and the rapid round as well with a 7.0 score.

In the blitz round, the Naki Warriors’ Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, Allan Pason, and FIDE Master (FM) Anthony Makinano defeated the Trojans’ Jeah Jean Gacang, Redentor Nailon, and Ronald Ganzon, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Trojans’ Richard Natividad, Rommel Ganzon, and IM Rico Mascariñas edged National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal, NM Michael Joseph Pagaran, and FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap respectively.

Bonn Rainauld Tibod of Toledo and Lapu-Lapu’s Ariel Joseph Abellana drew their match at board seven in the blitz round.

In the rapid round, both teams also clinched three wins worth two points while each had one point for a draw.

However, the Naki Warriors flexed their winning form by winning all three matches in the Armageddon tie-break round.

NM Pagaran bested Rommel Ganzon on board one, while Abellana defeated NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Pason won over Natividad on board three.

With the victory, the Naki Warriors improved to 11 wins with eight losses, but they remained at sixth place in the southern division standings.

The Naki Warriors finished with two wins on Saturday after defeating the Palawan Queen’s Gambit in the first round,14.5-6.5.

The Trojans trailed them at seventh place with a 9-10 (win-loss) slate. The Trojans bowed down to the Negros Kingsmen, 9.5-11.5, in their first-round match.

Nevertheless, both teams have a clearer path in making the playoffs with their current position in the standings.

The top eight teams in both the southern and northern divisions will advance to the playoffs.

RELATED STORIES

Toledo Trojans, Naki Warriors collide in PCAP online chess

Naki Warriors clinch first win in PCAP Conference

Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors scores upset win over Toledo Trojans in PCAP online tourney

Toledo Trojans to return to action in PCAP chess tourney

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy