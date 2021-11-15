Trojans, Naki Warriors of Cebu move to PCAP playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans and the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors advanced to the playoff round of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference online chess.

This as both teams managed to win one more match apiece in the last two remaining elimination matches held last Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Toledo City defeated CCE Sunrays,19-2, but lost to northern division’s top-ranked San Juan Predators,4.5-16.5.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City started off with a loss to the Penang Blue Panthers of Malaysia,9.5-11.5, but bounced back strong against Bangkok Double Bishop of Thailand,13-8, in the second match.

After the elimination round, Lapu-Lapu City sits at the No.6 in the southern division standings with 14 wins and nine defeats along with 263 total points.

Toledo City is at No. 7 with an 11-12 (win-loss) slate and 248.5 total points.

The first round of the playoffs is on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Toledo City will have their backs against the wall as they face on the second conference overall champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights who are the No. 2 team in the southern division.

On the other hand, Lapu-Lapu City goes up against No. 3 SinQGApore (17-6) in the other playoff pairing.

Southern division’s top-ranked Philippine Paralympic Chess Team (18-5) will face No. 8 seed Camarines Soaring Eagles (8-15).

The Negros Kingsmen (15-8) who are No. 4 in the southern division takes on the No. 5 team, the Blue Panthers (14-9).

Toledo City will rely on their ace woodpushers in International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, Richard Natividad, Rainauld Bonn Tibod, and playing team owner Jeah Jean Gacang.

The Naki Warriors will be manned by Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, Allan Pason, NM Elwin Retanal, NM Michael Joseph Pagaran, Bryle Arellano, Anthony Makinano, and Ariel Joseph Abellana.

/dbs

