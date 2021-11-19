88 surrenderees complete barangay-based rehabilitation program in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 88 drug surrenderees completed their 16-week long Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) in barangay Maghaway in Talisay City on Thursday afternoon, November 19, 2021.

The recognition was held in barangay Maghaway’s gymnasium.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, in a Facebook post, stated that these 88 reformists were among those who believed that the most effective way to quell drugs in the city is through their Oplan Limpyo.

Oplan Limpyo has four different but interconnected strategies. These are its relentless anti-drug operation, community empowerment, rehabilitation and reintegration, and drug clearing operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Earlier, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director, said that Talisay City’s drug situation is a concrete proof of the effectiveness of their campaign against illegal drugs since this was once considered as “hotbed” in the proliferation of drugs. However, due to its Oplan Limpyo program, Talisay City now is improving.

Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, Talisay City mayor, in a separate FB post, said that these 88 surrenderees underwent rehab for 16 weeks and were tested negative during the surprised drug test.

“I was moved by their testimonies expressing their gratitude for our Oplan Limpyo Talisay leading them to a transformational journey. In their testimonies, they shared a common motivation and that is their supportive families. Sa ilang pamilya, salamat kay wala ninyu sila biyai,” Gullas’ post reads.

CBDRP is a holistic approach that aims to help drug sureenderees through counseling and therapeutic session. This program follows guidelines from the Department of Health (DoH).

