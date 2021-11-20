Duterte takes jab at Bongbong Marcos anew, calls him ‘weak leader’

MANILA, Philippines — While rejecting a possible alliance with Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio’s party Lakas-CMD, President Rodrigo Duterte took another jab at presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who he called a “weak leader.”

During his address to members of the PDP-Laban in Calapan, Mindoro, Duterte was asked whether the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), PDP-Laban and Lakas-CMD will form an alliance.

Duterte is running for a senatorial seat under the PDDS while his daughter, Duterte-Carpio, is vying for the vice-presidential seat under Lakas-CMD with Marcos Jr. as her running mate.

“No. No, I cannot. Because andiyan si Marcos, e,” Duterte said.

“Hindi ako bilib (No trust in him) . He is a weak leader. Totoo yan, di ako naninira ng tao. Talangang weak kasi spoiled child, only son (It’s true, I’m not accusing anybody. He’s just a weak and spoiled child, the only son of the family),” the President added.

While Duterte acknowledged that Marcos Jr. can speak articulately, the President insists that the latter is a “weak leader who has a baggage.”

“Pero sabihin mong may crisis, he is a weak leader. At saka may bagahe siya,” Duterte said.

“Iyan ‘yang sinasabi ko sa inyo, totoo ‘yan. I’m not. hindi ako nag…I do not foist lies. Masisira ka. Pero bantay ka diyan, magkamali ang Pilipinas, na,” he added.

(I’m telling you the truth, that’s the truth. I don’t. I don’t…I don’t tell lies. Our integrity will be ruined. Watch out. The Philippines might make a mistake.)

Duterte has endorsed the presidency of his longtime aide, Senator Bong Go who is also running under PDDS.

Marcos Jr., Duterte-Carpio and Lakas-CMD have yet to respond to INQUIRER.net’s request for comment.

