Tracy Maureen Perez shares her life story in Miss World introduction video

CEBU, Philippines — “I am life, I am strength, I am a woman.”

This is how Tracy Maureen Perez describes herself in the Miss World introduction video.

In the video, Perez said, unlike a real-life queen her “life story is not all glittered in gold”.

She revealed that she was born a “miracle baby”, and narrated how she lived independently after her mother died in 2010.

“As a child, I witness how my mom single-handedly raised me.

“I grew up accepting that while I live independently, I am meant to be of service to others,” she said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES (@msworldphil)

The Cebuana beauty queen will vie for the second Miss World crown after Megan Young’s hailed as the first Filipina to win the title in 2013.

The international pageant’s coronation night will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Tracy Maureen Perez: ‘I wanna make sure everything’s planned out down to the last detail’

MWP 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez: ‘I am still the same simple Bisaya girl with big dreams’

Cebu City’s Tracy Maureen Perez is the new Miss World Philippines 2021

/dbs