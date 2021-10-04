Cebu City’s Tracy Maureen Perez is the new Miss World Philippines 2021

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | October 04,2021 - 07:23 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another Cebuana once again proved that Cebu is indeed the home of beauty queens.

Cebu City’s Tracy Maureen Perez bagged the Miss World Philippines 2021 title besting 43 other gorgeous ladies during the event’s glittering coronation night held at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center Hall A.

The pageant started at past 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, and stretched until almost 2 a.m. on Monday.

Perez’s triumph came just four days after another Cebuana, Beatrice Gomez who also represented Cebu City, won the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 title.

Perez who wowed the judges in the swimsuit, evening gown, and Q&A portions also went home with 5 special awards early in the evening, underlining her status as one of the title favorites.

The Cebuana stunner’s special awards include Best in Swimsuit, BlueWater Day Spa, Artopian Internationale, Miss Bench, and Miss Dermfix.

Another Cebuana, Shaila Mae Rebortera was crowned Miss Multinational Philippines 2021.

Forty-four ladies from different parts of the country vied for 7 crowns this year.

Here are the other winners of this year’s pageant:

Miss Eco Philippines 2021: Kathleen Joy Paton

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021: Zoe Emmanuelle Vera (Taguig)

Miss Tourism Philippines 2021: Trisha Martinez (Laguna)

Miss Environment Philippines 2021: Michelle Arceo (Quezon City)

Miss Multinational Philippines 2021: Shaila Mae Rebortera (Cebu)

Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2021: Tatyana Alexi Austria (Parañaque City)

1st Princess: Riana Agatha Pangindian (Pasig City)

2nd Princess: Ganiel Akrisha Krishnan (Cavite)

Prior to last night’s grand coronation, Filipina Dindi Pajares who represented Bataan also carried the country’s colors in the Miss Supranational 2021 in Poland last August where she finished in the Top 12.

Perez will represent the country in the 70th Miss World to be held in Puerto Rico in December. /rcg

