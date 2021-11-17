Tracy Maureen Perez: ‘I wanna make sure everything’s planned out down to the last detail’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | November 17,2021 - 10:24 AM

CEBU, Philippines — Looks like Tracy Maureen Perez is now ready to conquer the world.

On Instagram, the Cebuana beauty queen shared a stunning headshot photo wearing her Miss World Ph crown.

“Fews day to go before I leave for the @missworld competition!!” she wrote as caption.

Perez said her schedule has been “super packed with all the final preparations” for the international pageant.

“I wanna make sure everything’s planned out down to the last detail.

Super thankful to everyone who’s keeping me sane and strong all throughout the ups and downs!

Please continue to pray for me and support me in our fight! Mulaban jud ta, para sa Pilipinas, for the Filipinos,” she wrote.

The 28-year-old beauty queen is set to represent the country in the 70th Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021.

According to Miss World’s official Facebook page, over 100 nations from different countries around the world will arrive in Puerto Rico on November 21 for the pageant’s “Festival”.

