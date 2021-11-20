Maine Mendoza shares horrible experience after ripping her own eyelashes

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Maine Mendoza took to social media to share her “eyelash curler nightmare” after she accidentally ripped a chunk of her eyelashes.

“Eyelash curler nightmare!!!

Swipe left to see what happens when you put too much pressure on an eyelash curler (without finger rings)… You get a chunk of your lashes ripped out in a flash,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year-old actress shared her experience to remind ladies to be careful on using such beauty tools.

And her advice: “Girls, go easy when curling if you don’t want a semi-kalbo lid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

Netizens and celebrity friends expressed their sympathy in the comment section, including Alessandra de Rossi, Iza Calzado, Maggie Wilson, Janine Gutierez, and Julia Clarette.

RELATED STORY

Maine Mendoza names her worst critic

/dbs