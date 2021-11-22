Bantayan ditches face shield requirement

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More and more localities here in Cebu are ditching face shields as a requirement for individuals visiting public places.

The municipality of Bantayan in northern Cebu joined the list of local governments that have withdrawn their previous orders mandating face shields as mandatory in public places.

Bantayan Mayor Arthur Despi issued an Executive Order (EO) on November 20, instructing his constituents that wearing face shields will only be voluntary.

“Executive Order No. 22, Series of 2021, that prescribed the mandatory wearing of face shields shall no longer be in effect,” portions of the EO read.

A copy of Despi’s most recent EO was also published on the municipality’s official social media handles on November 22.

However, the local government of Bantayan reminded residents that wearing face masks and observing other health protocols will remain.

“Magpabilin gihapon ang pagsul-ob sang face masks sa tanang pampublikong dapit hangtod nga mawala na gayud ang sakit nga Covid-19,” their advisory stated.

Bantayan’s announcement came days after the Cebu Provincial Government ordered that wearing of face shields in public areas will not be made mandatory.

Bantayan is a first-class town that formed part of Bantayan Island. Bantayan Island is situated approximately 140 kilometers north of Cebu City.

