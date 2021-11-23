Talisay targets to give booster shots to 400 healthcare workers per day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Talisay City Government is targeting to provide booster shots at a rate of 400 healthcare workers per day.

The city on Monday, November 22, 2021, officially began the rollout of booster shots, or the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, to medical workers.

The city has dedicated a vaccination center, the Borromeo Brothers Elementary School, to cater specifically to those who are qualified to receive free booster shots.

On the first day, however, only a few went to the vaccination site to avail of the booster shots, said Dr. Lino Alanzado, the City’s Health Officer.

“We already expected this considering it’s still the first day of rollout,” Alanzado told reporters in Cebuano.

Alanzado said they are aiming to give booster shots to a total of 400 healthcare workers in a day.

He added that the city will also administer the third dose of the vaccine to medical workers who are non-residents.

In the meantime, Alanzado urged healthcare workers to avail of the booster shots, provided that they qualify under the guidelines set by the Department of Health (DOH).

The national government has prioritized fully vaccinated healthcare workers for the rollout of booster shots.

In order to receive the third dose, they must present their vaccination card, indicating that it has been at least six months since they got their second dose.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Booster shots inoculation begins in December for Cebu City

Talisay City to start giving booster shots to healthcare workers on Monday

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy