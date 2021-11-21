Talisay City to start giving booster shots to healthcare workers on Monday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Talisay City government will start to administer booster shots for its A1 priority group on Monday, November 22.

This will be made at the Borromeo Brothers Elementary School in Barangay Cansojong from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., says Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas.

“But our regular vaccinations for those who have yet to get their Covid-19 vaccines will continue at our three vax centers. These includes our vaccination for minors ages 12 to 17,” Gullas said in an advisory which he posted on his social media page.

The city’s vaccinations sites are located in Lagtang, Gaisano Mall and Starmall.

Frontliners who wanted to avail of the booster shot are advised to bring their vaccination card and a valid identification card when they visit the Borromeo Brothers Elementary School and they should have had completed their vaccination in the last six months, the mayor said.

“Opportunity nani nato nga makareceive mo ug extra protection against Covid-19. Importante kaayo ni sa atong mga healthcare workers tungod sila man atong frontliners sa atong ongoing war against Covid.,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gullas is also asking Talisay City residents who are yet to received their jabs to already have themselves vaccinated.

“Ayaw mog huwat nga dili na libre ang atong vaccines. Hanyo lang nako ninyo kay dili rani para sa inyoha, pero para sa inyong pamilya,” he said.

