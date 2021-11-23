Online money transactions pose challenge in intercepting drug activities, says RID-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) said that online money transactions remain their challenge in intercepting drug activities in Central Visayas as some players now exploit this platform for their operations.

Police Colonel Glenn Mayam, chief of the RID-7, said that this new way of payment is a challenge for them, especially when they are conducting drug operations against subjects since some are already paying or requesting to pay online and some no longer agree to meet unless fully paid.

“Kamao na sab ni sila maniguro. Kasagaran ipa agi nila ug hulog daan ang bayad sa online money transfer una pa morelease sa item,” Mayam said.

(They now know how to make sure and that is through paying via online money transfer before releasing the item.)

Mayam also expressed concern that the gradual lifting of curfew in Cebu City would affect the entry of illegal drugs as they observed from the past months when Cebu City was very strict in implementing curfew here, they have also recorded a drop in drug supply.

However, Mayam could not provide figures of comparison regarding drug supplies here.

Mayam said that the curfew has a great help in limiting the activities of these drug personalities not only in Cebu City but also in the entire region. Mayam added that these personalities will no longer be relaxed when conducting their operations considering that foot and mobile patrols, including checkpoints, were also strictly conducted.

Mayam hopes that the curfew here will still continue as they anticipate more entry of illegal drugs along with the coming holiday season, when people from other provinces might enter Central Visayas. Mayam also appeals to the local government units to as much as possible retain the curfew hours in their respective areas.

“Kon kini hinay-hinayon sa local government unit (LGU) ug wala, maka hatag gyud hinoon ni ug kaguol para kanamo kay kining mga ilegalista baya ang bantayan ani ang mga law enforcement agency ra gyud,” Mayam added.

(If this will be gradually lifted by the local government unit, it would truly worrisome on us since more of those who do illegal activities are those who also look after the law enforcement agencies.)

