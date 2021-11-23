Tracy Maureen Perez arrives in Puerto Rico

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Buenos dias, Puerto Rico!

Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez has finally arrived in Puerto Rico, Monday, November 22, 2021.

In her Instagram post, Tracy thanked all those who wished her well during her flight to Puerto Rico, where the Miss World coronation night will be held in December 17.

The Cebuana beauty queen shared clips of her 40-hour travel in her Instagram reels.

She shared some of the few highlight of her trip and how Puerto Rico has been to her since has arrived.

Aside from meeting the ladies of the pageant, she included in her highlight the Filipino community who welcomed her at the airport.

“Pretty much sums up my 40-hour travel to Puerto Rico! First time traveling to the US, all by myself with my 10 luggages, and all the delays and some unforeseen struggles I needed to resolve from time to time, but all worth it! I’m loving it here and the highlight so far (aside from meeting all the ladies of course) would have to be seeing the Filipino community here, they’ve really been so loving and welcoming, daghang salamat ninyo, muchas gracias!,” reads her caption.

Fellow Filipina beauty queen Megan Young, who won the Miss World crown in 2013, commented on her post.

So many things await you in Puerto Rico, Tracy and we hope you get to share it with all your fans.

