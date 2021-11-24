P2.5M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Cebu City buy-bust operation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Authorities seized a total of P2.5 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested two individuals in a buy-bust operation along 872 T. Padilla Street, Cebu City past 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

In an advisory sent to reporters, the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-7) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), led by Police Lieutenant Bonifacio Tañola, identified the arrested suspects as Ma. Anafie Cabras Abrenica, 27, and Allan Daanton Pestaño, 54.

The target of the RPDEU-7 operation was Abrenica, a resident of Lawaan 3 in Talisay City and who is said to be renting a room in Barangay T. Padilla in Cebu City. But operatives also arrested Pestaño since Abrenica was visiting his home during the conduct of the buy bust operation.

Both are neighbors in Barangay T. Padilla.

In an interview with reporters, Pestaño denied any knowledge on the 370 grams of suspected shabu that the police found in his home.

Although he admitted involvement in the distribution of illegal drugs coming from Abrenica, Pestaño said, he already decided to stop a month ago.

He said that he was forced to engage in illegal drugs distribution to help Abrenica earn for the sustenance of her children.

“Siya pa’y nangayo og tabang, ako na nuon iyang gitudlo kay iyang hunahuna gud, wala naman ko nanawag niya. Unya og manawag siya nako, di naman sad ko motubag. Unya iyang hunahuna ang amo namo, moderetso nako mao na iyang kalagot niya nako siguro,” said Pestaño, who also resides in the said barangay.

(She asked for my help and now she is putting all the blame on me because i haven’t been calling her. When she calls, I no longer answer. This made her think that our supplier now contacts me directly that is why she is now mad at me.)

“Iya mana gikan unya gitudlo ko niya diri. Ingon siya nga ako kuno’y tighulog,” he added.

(She owns it [shabu] and is just pointing a finger at me. She said that I was the one who influenced her [to sell shabu].)

Pestaño said he knew Abrenica just three months ago since he works with her mother in handling the floral arrangements for their chapel.

He admitted that he uses illegal drugs. He would get shabu in exchange for helping Abrenica distribute her supply.

However, Pestaño said, he does not have any idea as to where Abrenica would get her supply of shabu.

Abrenica, on the other hand, refused to be interviewed.

/dcb

