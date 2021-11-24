Public urged not to bring children, seniors when viewing Mayor Labella’s remains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Those who want to pay their last respects to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella at the Cebu City Hall are asked not to bring children and senior citizens.

This was the appeal of the Office of the Mayor as the remains of the late Mayor Labella have been transferred to the City Hall today, November 24, 2021, from the Crystal Palace.

There are only one entrance and one exit at the Plaza Sugbo to facilitate the movement of the public. The entrance is at the D. Jakosalem Street side while the exit is at the P. Burgos side.

Those who wish to pay their respects will line up for the viewing at the lobby and the movement is one way.

People who wish to attend the scheduled masses at 12 noon, 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. are encouraged to take the seats prepared in the tents below the stage.

Councilor David Tumulak, the chairperson for the committee on disaster risk reduction, said that the public is required to follow health protocols at all times during the visit such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“As much as possible, dili nalang magdalag bata or mga senior citizens,” he said.

There is no vaccination requirement upon entry, but the city government is urging that people who will visit get vaccinated to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Unvaccinated individuals are discouraged to visit, although they will still be allowed.

Tumulak said that this is the last chance for the public to pay their last respects, so they are encouraged to take the opportunity.

The mayor will be laid at his final resting place in Golden Haven Memorial Park on November 26, 2021.

On the first night of the wake, City Hall security said the public viewing has been smooth so far and no untoward incident has happened.

Medical and emergency personnel are also on standby for any incident. /rcg

