DepEd-7 endorses 440 schools for the expansion of limited face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said he already endorsed 440 schools for the expansion of the limited face-to-face classes in the region.

DepEd-7 Director Salustiano Jimenez told CDN Digital that as of Wednesday, November 24, 2021, a total of 440 schools have expressed their interest to join the expansion of classes which may take place in January 2022.

Of the number, Jimenez said 430 are public schools while 10 others are private schools from Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, and Cebu Island.

“I already endorsed that and last night akoa nang gi report sa amoang meeting nga these are the number coming from the central Visayas that will be joining the possible expansion by January,” he said.

The regional director is hoping that the Central Office which is assisted by the Department of Health (DOH), will approve the applicant schools saying that all of them have complied with the necessary requirements.

Smooth and Orderly

Meanwhile, Jimenez described the almost two weeks of the pilot limited face-to-face classes in the region as smooth and orderly, and that he was happy and proud for it.

He said there had been no issues or concerns that reached their office from November 15 up to this day.

“So far for the first or almost two weeks sa atoang pag implement sa limited face-to-face, I’m so happy and proud to say nga successful ra gyud kay wala man ta’y mga issues and concerns that reached our office,” he said.

“Wa gyud ta’y mga problema nga naabot unya smooth and orderly ra gyud ang pagpadagan sa atoang limited face to face,” he added.

But the regional director did not discount the possibility that the pilot schools may have experienced minor concerns, including students/pupils who arrived late or those who were advised by the teachers not to attend the class due to colds.

“That’s how careful ang atoang mga schools sa ilahang pag respond para luwas gyud ug safe gyud ang tanan labi na tong mga kabataan ug sila mismo mga teachers,” he said.

In Central Visayas, only eight public schools were allowed to join the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes.

All of the eight schools are in Cebu Province including: Basak Elementary School (Samboan), Mahanlud Elementary School (Malabuyoc), Cabagdalan Elementary School (Balamban), Luyongbaybay Elementary School (Bantayan), Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School (Oslob), Busay National High School (Moalboal), Pilar National High School (Pilar), and Siocon Elementary School (Bogo City).

Whereas two private schools here also started their classes on November 22, including the Sisters of Mary Schools Inc.-Boystown in Minglanilla and the Sisters of Mary Schools Inc.-Girlstown in Talisay City. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

DepEd allows only 8 schools in CV to proceed with limited F2F classes

Why only 1 private school in Cebu joins pilot face-to-face? DepEd-7 explains

DepEd launches mental health hotlines for teachers, students

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy