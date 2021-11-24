Mandaue to vaccinate 22K individuals during National Vaccination Day

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government is targeting to vaccinate around 22,500 individuals during the National Vaccination Day from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the Mandaue City Health Office, said hope to vaccinate more than 7,000 individuals per day during the celebration.

Catulong said on their initial discussion, the Parkmall vaccination site will be designated for booster vaccination, the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex will continue to cater to minors aged 12 to 17 years old and J-Centre Mall, Pacific Mall, and UCLM will cater to adult vaccinees.

Catulong also said that on November 29, there will be an offsite vaccination in barangays Alang-Alang and Pagsabungan, on November 30, another school-based vaccination will be held at St. Joseph’s Academy and on December 1, there will be a COVID-19 vaccination at Gaisano Grand Mall in barangay Basak.

She said more personnel will be deployed at the vaccination centers.

Catulong said they would accept walk-ins at the different sites during the National Vaccination Day.

To inform, educate, and encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, they would also conduct a recorida at the city’s 27 barangays through the RESBAKUNA materials they developed that they shared with the Department of Health.

A non-government organization will also be providing four vehicles to transport supplies and personnel to and from the vaccination posts. The four vehicles will also be utilized for the conduct of the recorida.

Mandaue remains to be the top city on Cebu Island with the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals including minors aged 12 years old to 17 years old for both 1st and second doses with 62.15% and 75.12% respectively, based on the November 22 data of the Cebu Vaccination Statistics. /rcg

