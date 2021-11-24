Imperial tows Zamboanga Sibugay to first win in Chooks-to-Go Mindanao Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Crafty Cebuano guard Sir Shaquille Imperial scored 23 points in leading the Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors to their first win in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Wednesday evening.

Imperial, the 2019 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) MVP from Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras also added six rebounds and three steals as the Warriors outplayed the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, 89-83, in two overtimes at the Pagadian City gymnasium.

Former MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastar Jan Jamon buried four treys en-route to 15 points with four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks for a complete statline.

Michole Sorela, Imperial’s teammate with the KCS Mandaue City finished with 12 points.

The Warriors improved their win-loss record to 1-2 while the Buffalos slipped to 0-2.

Both teams scored 66 all to force the first overtime then tied again at 71 all for the second overtime.

Kapatagan’s gritty forward Richard Kwong opened the second overtime with back-to-back baskets to give his side a four-point lead, 75-71.

The Anak Mindanao Warriors responded with a 15-5 run, capped by Sorela’s triple and a layup, to grab an, 86-80 lead.

“Gusto talaga namin kunin itong first win kasi hindi na kami pwede matalo for third straight kasi talagang mababaon kami. ‘Yun ang naging motivation namin para makuha ito,” said Zamboanga Sibugay head coach Arnold Oliveros.

Garexx Puerto carried Kapatagan with 20 points and nine rebounds while Mark Daanoy and Gayford Rodriguez got 10 points apiece for the losing squad.

The Cebuano triumvirate of Rodriguez, Edrian Lao, and Jonel Bonganciso combined for a dismal 8-of-33 from the field for just 26 points.

Both squads will return to action tomorrow.

The Warriors will play for the fourth straight day, battling Roxas at 2 p.m. while the Buffalos will face Iligan at 4 p.m. /rcg

The Scores:

Zamboanga Sibugay 89 – Imperial 23, Jamon 15, Sorela 12, Penaredondo 9, Caunan 8, Dumapig 6, Foronda 6, Tayongtong 4, Reyes 4, Octobre 2, Gayosa 2, Camacho 1, Pasia 0, Lacastesantos 0.

Kapatagan 83 – Puerto 20, Daanoy 10, Rodriguez 10, Lao 8, Bonganciso 8, Bersabal 6, Ariar 6, Kwong 6, Saga 5, Torres 2, Sollano 1, Igot 1, Sala 0.

Quarterscores: 16-23, 33-34, 53-57, 66-66, 71-71, 89-83.

