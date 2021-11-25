Zamboanga Sibugay scuttles Roxas Vanguards in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors capped off their busy four-day sked with a victory against Roxas Vanguards, 72-67, Thursday, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

The victory brought Zamboanga Sibugay to solo fourth place with a 2-2 (win-loss) slate while Roxas slipped to 1-2, tied with Iligan for fifth.

Cebuano forward Rhaffy Octobre who once played for the Visayas leg champions, KCS Mandaue City, led the Warriors with his monster double-double performance of 16 points and 14 rebounds. .

Octobre, a product of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers also added 8 offensive rebounds in 16 minutes of play.

Octobre alone almost outrebounded the whole Vanguards squad on the offensive side, 8-10. The Warriors got 29 offensive boards, resulting in 19 second-chance points.

Jan Jamon added 10 points while eight other players scored at least four points for Zamboanga’s balanced attack.

Trailing by just eight with 3:08 to go in the game, Jaymar Gimpayan and Marlon Monte went to the line three times for Roxas but went 2-of-6 as Anak Mindanao Warrior Lester Reyes converted a putback on the other end, 71-63, with 1:06 remaining.

Roxas scored four more points, but it was a little too late.

“Lagi ko lang silang sinasabihan na control the game. Composed lang dapat lagi, hindi puwedeng mag error nang mag error,” said Warriors head coach Arnold Oliveros. “Dapat maka-convert kami at maka-execute.”

Monte paced the Vanguards anew with 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists but also tallied five turnovers.

Embons Bonleon chipped in 11 points while Gimpayan and Kentoy Segura added 10 points apiece.

Roxas aims for a bounce-back win when it faces Iligan tomorrow at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the Warriors get their much-needed break, returning on Saturday against Iligan as well at 6:30 pm.

The Scores:

Zamboanga Sibugay 72 – Octobre 16, Jamon 10, Camacho 8, Tayongtong 6, Bangcoyan 6, Imperial 5, Foronda 5, Reyes 4, Peñaredondo 4, Sorela 4, Lacastesantos 2, Dumapig 2, Caunan 0.

Roxas 67 – Monte 14, Bonleon 11, Gimpayan 10, Segura 10, Dela Cruz 6, Tabi 6, Valin 4, Mabigat 4, Templo 2, Martinez 0, Abanto 0, Basco 0.

Quarterscores: 9-8, 30-24, 57-50, 72-67. /rcg

