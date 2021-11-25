Booster shots for healthcare workers in Cebu City starts Nov. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Booster shots for healthcare workers in Cebu City will start on November 29, 2021, along with the start of the National Vaccination Days.

Although senior citizens and people with comorbidities should be eligible for the booster shots already, the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) said it will focus on the healthcare workers first.

Most likely, those who have reached more than six months since their second dose vaccinations are also health care workers, who were among the first to be vaccinated on March 2021.

With this, all fixed sites in the city will be open for booster shots for eligible health care workers. Only those whose second dose was inoculated at least six months ago can qualify for the booster shot.

The sites include University of Cebu (UC) Banilad and J. Alcantara Campuses, Ayala Central Bloc, Ayala Center Cebu, SM Seaside, SM City Cebu, and NOAH.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD, said that the PabakunaTa.com website has been updated to cater to booster shots.

Here are the steps to register for a booster shot:

Log in to PabakunaTa.com

Enter your vaccine card number by scanning the QR code in your vaccination card. Copy the last numbers in the URL of the website.

Fill in your last name and submit.

Choose your brand of vaccine and submit.

You are now registered for the Booster Shot!



“Atong gisabotan gabii nga adto lang sa atong fixed sites ang booster kay kung adto man gud sa pop-up, ang problema nato kay internet. Ang encoders pud, bag-o sila. Need man nato kwaon ilang past data,” said Ibones.

Only health care workers will be inoculated from November 29 to December 1. It is expected that at least 30,000 health workers can get their booster shots in all fixed sites.

Senior citizens and people with comorbidites will be accepted for booster shots starting December 1, 2021.

For health care workers, they only need to register to the Pabakunata.com, but they no longer need to wait for a text message as they can go to any of the fixed sites for the booster. /rcg

