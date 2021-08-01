Roxas Vanguards outlast Pagadian Explorers in VisMin Super Cup semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards drew first blood versus the Pagadian Explorers,78-67, in game one of their best-of-three semifinal series in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg on Sunday, August 1 at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Jhong Bondoc led the Vanguards with 21 points to go with 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal. James Castro stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Big man Lester Reyes had a huge double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds for Roxas. He put the exclamation point with a one-handed dunk in the waning seconds of the game.

Rich Guinitaran had a game-high 22 points alongside 7 rebounds, but he had no help from other Pagadian cagers. Keanu Caballero flunked all his seven shots, finishing with just two points from the charity stripe. He also got 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal.

The Vanguards look to close the series tomorrow at 6 p.m.

The Scores:

Roxas 78 – Bondoc 21, Castro 19, Reyes 14, Camacho 9, Jaime 7, Casino 5, Sta. Ana 2, Najorda 2, Pasia 0, Deles 0.

Pagadian 67 – Guinitaran 22, Acaylar 10, Dechos 7, Demigaya 6, Serrano 6, Quimado 5, Benitez 5, Manalo 4, Caballero 2, Quilo 0, Singedas 0, Cortez 0, Pamaran 0.

Quarterscores: 10-21, 36-28, 55-43, 78-67

/dbs