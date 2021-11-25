Labella to get full military honors for funeral tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A first for Cebu City that its incumbent chief executive will be laid to rest

Mayor Edgardo Labella will get full military honors for his funeral tomorrow, November 26, 2021, as he will be laid to his final rest at the Golden Haven Memorial Park in Barangay Talamban.

Labella is the first mayor to have died during his incumbency here in Cebu City and because of this circumstance, the city government and other government agencies will be honoring his death in accordance with the law.

Councilor David Tumulak, who handles the burial affairs of the late mayor, said that they were informed that the burial protocols for a sitting chief executive will have to be followed during Labella’s funeral.

“This is a first time nga incumbent mayor so naa tay mga ifollow nga protocols. Duna gyoy ceremony nga mahitabo in honor sa chief executive during his term of office,” said Tumulak.

This also means that the funeral route of the mayor from City Hall to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral to Golden Haven Memorial Park will have stops at certain points for military salutes.

One of the major stops would be at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) office where the region’s police force will be giving a short tribute to the mayor.

Pallbearers will accompany the casket of the mayor and a flag will be laid on top of the coffin. The last viewing will be held at the cemetery because when the flag is already placed on the coffin, it cannot be taken away until the burial.

The wife of Mayor Labella, Joy, will receive the Philippine Flag in behalf of the family.

A 21-gun salute will also be accorded to the deceased mayor as well as the singing of the national anthem, a final honor to the chief executive of the city. Marching bands will play all throughout the funeral parade and burial.

All forces from the police, Armed Forces, Navy, and even Air Force, are expected to give their tribute.

The city government is also negotiating for a helicopter that would shower flowers from the sky, but this will depend on the availability of the Air Force’s choppers.

Here is the full route of the funeral parade for Mayor Labella on Friday:

At least 20 Kaohsiung buses and 20 coasters will be provided for the public who wants to join the funeral parade. Those who have vehicles are also expected to join.

Tumulak urged the public to carpool so that fewer cars will be joining the parade. The city government wants to minimize the traffic of the parade only until 3 p.m. when the casket is expected to arrive in Golden Haven.

Traffic is expected to be heavy on the route, so motorists are encouraged to take alternative streets going to their destinations.

Councilor Tumulak urged the public to simply wait along the route of the funeral parade so that the crowd following the hearse will not overwhelm the streets.

He reminds the public that social distancing and wearing of face masks must still be observed during the funeral parade.

VIPs may be joining the funeral, but it is not yet clear who will be present during the funeral parade. Still, Tumulak said they are preparing for the possibility of VIPs coming over. /rcg

