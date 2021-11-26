5 Cebu grads in Top 10 of Civil Engineer Licensure Exams

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Five Cebuanos made it to the top 10 in the November 2021 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination.

Kamelle Apurado Legaspi from Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) ranked third with a rating of 92.05 percent.

Aside from her, Jodane Estreba Paez, also from CIT-U, landed in the fifth spot with a 91.70 percent rating.

Other Cebuanos who made it in the top 10 are Frances Noel Bonita Carvajal from Cebu Technological University (CTU) Danao who ranked 6th rank with 91.50 percent rating; John Philippe Valle Dakay and Mathew Niño Go Dy, both from the University of San Carlos, who landed in 8th place with a rating of 91.15 percent.

The November 14-15 2021 Civil Engineer Licensure examination was participated by 6,474 examinees, where 2,374 passed.

Rajiv Nooh Dalagan Amil of the Ateneo de Davao University is the batch’s topnotcher with a rating of 93.25 percent.

The examinations were conducted in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga by the Board of Civil Engineering headed by chairman, Engr. Praxedes Bernardo. /rcg

