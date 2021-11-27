Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte celebrate 5th anniversary with romantic beach getaway
CEBU, Philippines — Loveteam and real-life partners Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are getting sweeter and stronger with each passing year.
The couple flew to Siargao to celebrate their 5th anniversary as a couple.
On their Instagram account, the couple penned a sweet anniversary greeting for each other.
“5 years today. I love you so much!” the actress captioned her post.
“Ikalimang taon para satin dalawa! Mahal na mahal kita mas higit pa sa iniisip mo,” Alonte wrote.
The couple had the blast on their anniversary as Alonte surprised her with a candlelight dinner.
On October 26, the actress also threw a birthday surprise for boyfriend Alonte who was celebrating his 25th birthday.
