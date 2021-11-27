Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte celebrate 5th anniversary with romantic beach getaway

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones November 27,2021 - 05:30 PM

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte/ Instagram

CEBU, Philippines — Loveteam and real-life partners Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are getting sweeter and stronger with each passing year.

The couple flew to Siargao to celebrate their 5th anniversary as a couple.

On their Instagram account, the couple penned a sweet anniversary greeting for each other. 

“5 years today. I love you so much!” the actress captioned her post. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Loisa Andalio (@iamandalioloisa)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronnie Alonte (@iamr2alonte)

“Ikalimang taon para satin dalawa! Mahal na mahal kita mas higit pa sa iniisip mo,” Alonte wrote.

The couple had the blast on their anniversary as Alonte surprised her with a candlelight dinner.

On October 26, the actress also threw a birthday surprise for boyfriend Alonte who was celebrating his 25th birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Loisa Andalio (@iamandalioloisa)

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 5th anniversary, anniversary, couple, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Siargao

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.