3 provincial teams vie in men’s division of PNVF Champions League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three provincial teams will strut their wares in the men’s competition of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League starting on Monday, November 29, 2021, in Lipa City, Batangas.

Last week, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers dominated the women’s competition with a perfect five-game winning streak in the six-team tournament.

The three men’s provincial teams are the Basilan Steel Spikers Amin-Anak Mindanao, MRT-Negros and Team Dasmariñas Monarchs.

Steel Spikers manager, Dr. Arnel Hajan said his team is composed of carefully selected players from Mindanao who vowed to give their best in the tournament.

“This might be our first tournament as a volleyball club but our players were experienced so expect tough and exciting games from us. We will give our best in each game,” said Hajan, who is also the PNVF Vice President.

“As for our goal in PNVF Champions League, of course, our first target is to make it to the Final Four, then we will take it one game at a time and, who knows, we might be able to reach the top,” he added.

The Basilan Steel Spikers are bracketed in Pool A along with Go For Gold-Air Force Aguilas and VNS Griffins.

After drawing an opening day bye, the Steel Spikers will make their debut on Tuesday against the Aguilas, who are composed mostly of national team standouts.

MRT-Negros and Team Dasma, which are in Pool B alongside Global Remit, and Sabong International Spikers, are also hoping to prove that provincial teams can go toe-to-toe with established clubs.

“I expect the team to give their best. This team will showcase the individual skills of Negrenses and we will be all out to show that Negros Occidental is a powerhouse of volleyball athletes who will represent Philippine volleyball in the future,” said MRT-Negros team manager Andre Ea.

MRT-Negros, which started its build-up for the competition last August with a series of tryouts in Negros Occidental and Panay Island, will open its campaign against Sabong International Spikers on Monday.

Representing Dasmariñas City in Cavite, the Monarchs will take on VNS in the Monday opener.

The Steel Spikers, MRT-Negros, and the Monarchs arrived in the bubble Saturday and will start their practice session on Sunday once they pass the RT-PCR tests. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

PH spikers lose to Thais in nail-biting showdown

Young CPS spikers extend Baguio City’s woes in PNVF

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy