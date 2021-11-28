Celebrities Entertainment

Vina Morales’ Bisaya 101 with a twist

By: - November 28, 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you looking for something to laugh about today? 

Look no further because Vina Morales, one of Cebu’s best singers, has got you covered. 

In a TikTok video that she uploaded on Saturday, November 27, the 46-year-old singer and actress did her own Bisaya 101 class but with a comic twist. 

She provided a different Bisaya translation for each of the English words that she mentioned.

Let’s take a look at this video: 

Bisaya 101 with Vina Morales

Mangatawa sa ta bi! WATCH: Cebuana singer Vina Morales shares a hilarious Tiktok video translating English words to Cebuano with a twist! Oh paminaw aron di mo mag libog! 🎥: Vina Morales via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital

Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, November 27, 2021

And of course,  her Cebuano fans loved her short skit. 

If you are a Bisaya, you would surely get her jokes, a source of relief during these trying times.

Sa mga wala pa makita sa video, tan-aw na mo. Mangatawa sa ta! / dcb

 

 

Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.