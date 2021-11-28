Vina Morales’ Bisaya 101 with a twist

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you looking for something to laugh about today?

Look no further because Vina Morales, one of Cebu’s best singers, has got you covered.

In a TikTok video that she uploaded on Saturday, November 27, the 46-year-old singer and actress did her own Bisaya 101 class but with a comic twist.

She provided a different Bisaya translation for each of the English words that she mentioned.

Let’s take a look at this video:

And of course, her Cebuano fans loved her short skit.

If you are a Bisaya, you would surely get her jokes, a source of relief during these trying times.

Sa mga wala pa makita sa video, tan-aw na mo. Mangatawa sa ta! / dcb