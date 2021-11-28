Isko visits Mambaling fire victims, pledges close to P1M in cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Manila Mayor and Presidential aspirant Francisco “Isko” Domagoso on Sunday, November 28, pledged to give close to P1 million in financial aid to families in Alaska Mambaling, who lost their homes due to a fire last Friday, November 26.

Domagoso visited some of the over 900 displaced families from Sitio Lawis in Barangay Mambaling on Sunday, who are temporarily staying in Alaska Elementary School.

In a brief speech, Domagoso announced he would be giving financial assistance up to P10,000 to each family affected.

“Bawat isang pamilya, bawat isang pamilya magkakaroon kayo nang P10,000,” said Domagoso.

(For each family, for each family, you will have P10,000.)

The chief executive of the country’s capital also told beneficiaries to spend the money in rebuilding their houses.

“Wag niyo ipagtotong-its ha? Ibili niyo para sa inyong bobong, para sa plywood,” he said.

(Don’t use this for tong-its? Use this to buy materials for your roof, for plywood.)

As of Sunday morning, data from the Cebu City government’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) showed that Friday’s fire in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling displaced 944 families or more than 2,200 individuals.

Domagoso said his visit to Alaska Mambaling, one of Cebu City’s most densely populated urban poor communities, was ‘an impromptu one’.

“Kasi kahapon, nabalitaan ko kung ano nangyari sa inyo… Nung nakita ko (ang Mambaling noong 2016), parang nakita ko yung Tondo. Walang pinagkaiba,” he told the victims.

(You see, yesterday, I heard the news about what happened to you…When I saw (Mambaling in 2016), it seemed I saw Tondo. There is no difference at all.)

“Pero pareho lang malapit na malapit sa akin ang lugar ninyo. Nung nakita ko kahapon sa balita yung sinapit niyong lahat, nag-alala ako dahil nangyari yan sa amin dati, naubos kaming lahat,” he added.

(But it’s the same, your place is similar to mine. When I saw yesterday the news about what you experienced, I was concerned because that also happened to us before, all we have was gone.)

This is the Presidential candidate’s second visit to Cebu since he formally announced his bid for the country’s most powerful position.

Last time, he paid a courtesy visit to Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on November 2.

/dbs

