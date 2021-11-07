Isko Moreno concludes Cebu listening tour with dialogues, bridge visit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso ended his brief listening tour in Cebu with dialogues and a visit to the Cebu-Cordova Bridge.

After a brief meeting with Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, Domagoso visited the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, which is expected to be the country’s longest bridge once completed in 2022.

“Sometimes, kailangan mo talaga ng leader yung nakikita what’s behind the wall. Ordinary people will see the wall. But leaders will find a way to create a bridge to cross that wall and this is the testament of it,” he said.

(Sometimes, you really need a leader that you can see what’s behind the wall. Ordinary people will see the wall. But leaders will find a way to create a bridge to cross that wall and this is the testament of it.)

The 47-year-old mayor said he hoped to learn from the success of progressive local government units and replicate them across the country.

“We will continue to engage the private sector, other sectors, and all other individuals. We’ll try to reach as many meters, kilometers, islands, and people as soon as possible so that we can learn from their successes,” Domagoso said.

In two separate meetings with locals from the cities of Carcar and Talisay, Domagoso took a swipe at elitist politics, saying that his alternative was based on his previous bout with poverty and hunger.

“Hindi nila alam ano ang pakiramdam na kumakalam ang sikmura. Hindi nila alam ang pakiramdam na kakakain mo palang, problema mo na agad yung hapunan. Iyon ang buhay na dinanas ko. Iyon ang buhay at karanasan na ginamit ko sa pamamahala. Iyan din ang gagamitin kong pamantayan ng paglilingkod sa pamamahala sa buong bansa,” he said.

(They do not know the feeling of an empty and growling stomach. They do not know the feeling that when you are eating, your next problem is what your supper will be. That is the life that I went through. That is the life and experience that I used in the way I govern (the city of Manila). That is also my guide in serving and governing the whole country.)

Domagoso ended the day with a dialogue with representatives from the business process outsourcing, information technology, and creatives industries.

He said the next administration should invest in skills development and transform the country’s BPO sector into a knowledge process outsourcing industry.

“Ang isang asset ng Pilipinas ay yung Pilipino. I mean, real talk, ang asset ng bansang ‘to ay tao. That’s why we’re everywhere: our nurses, doctors, artists, designers, programmers,” Domagoso said.

(One of the assets of the Philippines are the Filipinos. I mean, real talk, the asset of the country are the people. That’s why we’re everywhere: our nurses, doctors, artists, designers, programmers.)

