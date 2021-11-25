Isko Moreno, Willie Ong test negative for substance abuse

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno and his running-mate Willie Ong tested negative for use of cocaine, shabu, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Information from the Manila Public Information Office showed that both Moreno and Ong tested negative for substance abuse after undergoing a voluntary test at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The tandem went through voluntary testing after President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that a male presidential aspirant from a rich and well-known clan was using cocaine.

Aside from Moreno and Ong, other aspirants like Senator Panfilo Lacson, who is gunning for the presidency, and his running-mate Senator Vicente Sotto III also got tested for illegal drugs. Both tested negative in their respective voluntary tests.

Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who is seeking the presidency likewise said he took a cocaine test and tested negative.

Senator Manny Pacquiao, meanwhile, released his negative drug test results which were taken in July and September this year.

READ MORE: Isko Moreno hoping to be One Cebu’s anointed one

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy