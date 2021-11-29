As Omicron threat looms, EOC to push city gov’t, hospitals on stocking up anti-COVID pills

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Cebu City wants the city government and hospitals here to start stocking up anti-COVID medicines.

This is just one of their recommendations in anticipation of the possible entry of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Omicron variant is a newly detected strain of SARS-CoV-2 which scientists said could have the potential to spread faster than the Delta variant. According to a Reuters report, the World Health Organization has announced last week that the Omicron variant of the virus was a “variant of concern.”

“During peace time, it’s the best time to prepare… Aduna tay plano nga meetingon atong mga medical frontliners sama sa mga hospitals tungod aning tambal Molnupiravir,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the EOC.

(During peace time, it’s the best time to prepare … We plan to call for a meeting with our medical front liners like those from the hospitals because of the medicine called Molnupiravir.)

Garganera is referring to the antiviral medication, a pill, developed by Emory University, which is used to treat influenza or flu.

Eventually, US-based pharmaceutical firms Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck & Co. partnered and acquired the license for the drug to be used to treat COVID-19 patients, under the brand Lagevrio.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two drug makers and several countries, such as the U.S., South Korea, and Malaysia for the procurement of the medicines.

Molnupiravir in PH

Here in the Philippines, Molnupiravir is not yet commercially available.

But the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) granted Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) to selected local drug and healthcare companies that, in turn, entered into a memorandum of agreement with government offices to distribute the drugs to patients.

The Office of the Vice President entered into a memorandum of agreement with QualiMed Health Network to supply the former’s beneficiaries of the Bayanihan E-Konsulta under prescription.

The city government of Manila also signed a contract with Faberco Life Sciences Inc. in partnership with RiteMed Inc. to acquire 40,000 capsules.

These capsules were distributed to four hospitals in Manila where COVID patients are confined.

Omnicron Variant

According to Garganera, health experts and consultants were the first to raise to the EOC the possibly of also ordering the drugs to help treat infected individuals here.

“And it’s quite cheap. Our city can afford if ever we will be proceeding in acquiring them. We have enough funds for it…We will also be talking with the mayor on this,” said Garganera.

“Wa man ta niingon nga nagampo ta nga muabot ni sya (Omicron variant) but nangandam lang ta,” he added.

(I am not saying that we are praying for this new (Omicron) variant to make it here, but we are just preparing for it.)

Presently, there is no Omicron variant detected in the Philippines.

But the national government has reimposed several restrictions, particularly on border controls.

Travelers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, and Mozambique are temporarily barred from entering the country.

Origins of the Omicron variant remain unclear but scientists from South Africa were the first to report its presence.

The pace at which the new daily COVID cases are increasing in South Africa has left scientists suspecting it may be driven by the transmissibility of the new variant.

Although not all are Omicron cases, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate rose this week from 3.6 percent on Wednesday, 6.5 percent on Thursday, 9.1 percent on Friday, and 9.2 percent on Saturday, according to official data. / with reports from Agence France-Press, INQUIRER.net

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City ready for National Vax Days

Molnupiravir available to OVP telemedicine patients under prescription

Be careful in using COVID-19 drug molnupiravir, infectious disease expert warns

What is known so far about new COVID-19 variant Omicron

First 40,000 capsules of anti-COVID drug Molnupiravir arrive in Manila

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy