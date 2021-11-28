Cebu City ready for National Vax Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City is now ready for the three-day National Vaccination Days which will commence tomorrow, November 29.

On Sunday, November 28, officials from the City Health Department led by Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, began inspecting all 90 sites in the city that will be used for the three-day inoculation activity.

Ibones told reporters in an interview that they are targeting to administer COVID-19 vaccines at a rate of 32,700 doses per day.

The city has a vaccine reserve amounting to 100,000 doses for the duration of the National Vaccination Days.

“We’re ready for the National Vaccination Days. In fact, we’re now setting up all our 90 vaccination sites,” said Ibones in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The City Health Officer said the national government urged the city to vaccinate at total of 100,000 individuals with the first dose within the three-day activity.

“The national government is keeping a close attention on Cebu City considering we’re the center of economic and commercial activities in the VisMin (Visayas-Mindanao) region,” he explained.

More than half of the 90 vaccination sites in Cebu City for the National Vaccination Days are located in barangay gymnasiums.

Ibones said the city government intends to use these properties so that unvaccinated individuals in the barangays, particularly those located in far-flung areas, won’t have to travel far since most of the vaccinations sites in the city are located in downtown and uptown areas.

“Our plan really there is to have the vaccines closer to our residents so we can be able to inoculate more and hit our target,” he added in Cebuano.

During the National Vaccination Days, inoculation centers here will be accepting walk-ins. However, pediatric vaccinations will still be limited to their designated sites.

“But we would still recommend everyone to register online so that the entire vaccination process will be easy,” Ibones said.

Cebu City, based on the latest tally from the City Health Department (CHD), has already vaccinated over 413,000 individuals against COVID-19.

The city is targeting to inoculate at least 700,000 individuals to achieve ‘herd immunity’.

/ dcb

