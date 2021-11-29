Rama appoints former Napolcom-7 director as new ‘resident ombudsman’ for Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, November 29, 2021, confirmed that he has reinstituted a ‘resident ombudsman’ at the city hall.

During a press conference on Monday, Rama announced that he has appointed lawyer Homer Cabaral as the new ‘resident ombudsman’.

The appointment of Cabaral, the former director of the National Police Commission in Central Visayas (Napolcom-7), is currently being processed, the mayor added.

“That’s (resident ombudsman) not new. We had that before. When you have a resident ombudsman, definitely it’s a message that this administration…will definitely take any matters seriously on any infraction, violation. And that have to be dealt with much seriousness,” Rama told reporters.

He also said the resident ombudsman will be working ‘hand-in-hand’ with the City Legal Officer as the designated watchdog.

“Corruption is not my cup of tea,” Rama said.

According to a press statement furnished to reporters, Cabaral served as the village chief of Duljo Fatima, from 1983 to 1987 before working in Napolcom-7.

Rama also announced appointing new department heads, some of whom have already worked with him during his term as mayor from 2010 to 2013.

These included lawyers Eugene Caballero Orbita (City Legal Officer), Dominic Diño (Secretary to the Mayor), and Mat Eric Medalle (Mayor’s Chief of Staff).

/bmjo

