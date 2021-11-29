Comelec: 10-15 voters allowed in polling place at a time; PNP or AFP on crowd control

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will limit to 10 to 15 persons the number of voters allowed inside a polling place at any given time.

During a stakeholders’ forum organized by the election watchdog National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) on Monday, Comelec Director Teopisto Elnas Jr. presented the COVID-19 preventive measures that will be imposed during the May 9 polls.

“Maximum of 10 voters or 15 voters at a given time,” Elnas said.

However, he said this number may vary depending on the size of a polling place.

“There are voting places natin na malaki and magva-vary ito, at least ang guidance is the minimum social distancing requirement mako-comply strictly within the classroom or polling place,” he added.

Aside from this, temperature checks will be imposed at the entrance of the precincts.

PNP, AFP to handle crowd control

According to Elnas, personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) or the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be tapped to handle crowd control during the election day to ensure that social distancing and wearing of face masks are complied with.

“There will be the PNP/AFP—as the case maybe—will take charge as far as the crowd control right at the entrance ng voting centers natin,” he said.

“Kasi ine-expect natin may mga time na dagsaan ang pagpunta ng mga botante. Karamihan dyan early morning dagsaan yan tapos magla-lull 12nn to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. babalik na naman yan magdagsaan hanggang sa katapusan ng oras ng botohan,” he added.

The voting hours will begin from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., Elnas noted.

The Comelec will also set up different entrance and exit points in the polling precincts to avoid close interactions between entering and exiting voters.

