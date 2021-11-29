Babala ni Quiboloy sa mga bumabanat sa kanya: Makikita n’yo ang mas matindi pa sa Omicron virus

NAGBABALA ang religious leader na si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ na may mas matindi pang COVID variant ang darating kapag ipinagpatuloy ang “pang-uusig” sa kanya.

Ito ang bahagi ng pagdedepensa ni Quiboloy sa sarili at sa ilan pa niyang kasamahan sa kinaaanibang religious group matapos makasuhan ng sex-trafficking charges sa Amerika.

Pagbabanta ni Quiboy na nagpapakilalang “son of God”, kapag hindi raw tumigil ang mga taong nagpapakalat ng kasinungalingan laban sa kanya ay makararanas umano ang buong mundo ng sakit na mas matindi pa sa epekto ng bagong COVID variant na Omicron.

“Do not ever ever play a joke, or continue to pursue the persecution of the appointed son because the Father in heaven has already declared through the appointed son. No one can escape this,” ang pahayag ni Quiboloy sa kanilang Sunday worship service sa Davao City.

“The way you treat the appointed son of God here is the way the world is going to receive its judgment,” dagdag pa niyang paalala.

Kasunod nga nito, nagbigay siya ng warning na mas lalala pa raw ang pandemya, “If you keep on hurting, persecuting, and harming the appointed son of the kingdom, you will see much worse than the Omicron virus.

“You might see in the future people walking, their flesh rotting away but they’re still alive. Flesh-eating bacteria that are immune to any vaccine that will come,” diin pa niya.

Si Quiboloy ay tagasuporta, kaibigan at spiritual adviser ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Ang ginagamit niyang pagpapakilala bilang tagapamuno ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ ay ang mga titulong “Owner of the Universe” at “Appointed Son of God.”

