77k doses administered on 1st day of Nat’l Vax Days in entire Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 77,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the entire Cebu during the 1st day of National Vaccination Days.

Based on the latest report from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), a total of 69,117 doses were used on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Around 88 percent of this figure, or 58,096, were first doses. The rest were second and third doses.

Another set of data from VVOC showed the breakdown of these figures, which covered Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Naga City, Minglanilla, Consolacion, Cordova, and Liloan.

Cebu City leads the pack with a total of 17,054 doses used, followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 13,461 doses, and Mandaue City with 9,294 doses, and Talisay City with 8,167 doses.

Consolacion town also managed to use a total of 6,429 doses of the vaccines; Minglanilla with 4,778 doses; Naga City with 3,735 doses; Liloan with 3,668 doses; and Cordova with 2,865 doses.

Local officials here welcomed the high turnout last Monday.

“The first day for this three-day Bayanihan Bakunahan for One Cebu is very good! The response of the community as evidenced by the huge number of turn out in the vaccination sites and the preparations of the LGU (local government unit) is good,” said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of VVOC.

However, Loreche pointed out there were some ‘minor glitches’ that need to be addressed.

These included poor crowd control in several vaccination sites, poor internet connectivity that led to delays in transmitting the latest data, poor ventilation, and vaccine brand preference.

“But (as a) whole- we are very proud of our LGUs and the Sugbuanons for rising to the call of getting vaccinated,” Loreche added.

The National Vaccination Days runs from November 29 to December 1. /bmjo

