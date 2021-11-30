Cebu City reminds parents to wait for text confirmation after commotion in vax site for minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Parents here were reminded to wait for the text confirming their children’s COVID-19 inoculation schedule.

This after a ‘minor commotion’ was reported in one of the designated centers for pediatric vaccinations in uptown Cebu City on Tuesday, November 30.

Councilor Dave Tumulak confirmed the incident in a phone interview with reporters.

Tumulak said the incident stemmed from complaints by parents whose children were scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in a commercial establishment near Fuente Osmeña.

According to Tumulak, the parents were complaining of ‘walk-ins’ attempting to insert inline.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Parents and minors who were not scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccines there, in turn, were ferried to the nearest regular vaccination site.

“(Gibalhin na sila sa) UC (University of Cebu) Alcantara. Gibalhin sad nato ang uban natong doctors,” said Tumulak.

“Daghan kaayo walk in considering nga Holiday (Bonifacio Day). Giawhag nato atong mga ginikinan nga sa pagkakarun, di sa ta mag walk-in. Ang risk sad at the same time di ma tarung ug implement ang social distancing,” he added.

Cebu City is targeting to inoculate at least 100,000 adolescents, age 12 to 17 years old, against COVID-19.

Latest data from the City Health Department (CHD) showed that they have already vaccinated more than 14,000 minors. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

National Vaxx Days in Cebu City: Two dedicated sites for minors

Minors, 15 years old and below, barred from supermarkets, groceries

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy