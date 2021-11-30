Vanguards buck 23-pt deficit, beat luckless Valientes in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Roxas City Vanguards edged the Globalport-MisOr Valientes with a come-from-behind, 90-87 victory, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Tuesday, November 30, 20201 at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

The Vanguards logged their third straight victory and improved to a 4-2 (win-loss) record along with Zamboanga Sibugay and Kapatagan for a three-way tie at the top of the standings.

MisOr is now tied with Basilan at fourth place with a 3-3 (win-loss) slate.

The Valientes initially enjoyed a 23-point margin with 9:27 remaining in the third period, 78-55.

The Vanguards, however, suddenly unleashed what could be the biggest run of the tournament with a deafening, 27-6 bomb capped by James Martinez’s fastbreak layup, to close the gap to just two, 82-84, with 1:57 to go in the final period.

After a series of empty possessions, MisOr’s Reil Cervantes found himself open underneath off a broken play to extend their lead to four, 86-82, with 40.6 ticks left.

Roxas’ Kentoy Segura retaliated with a top-of-the-key trey off the inbound to inch within one with just three seconds left in the clock.

In the ensuing play, Cervantes was fouled and sent to the line where he split his charities with 25 seconds left, 87-85.

On the other end, Vanguard Marlon Monte failed to find a teammate on the inbound to give the Valientes possession.

However, Roxas’ pressing defense resulted in a Jaymar Gimpayan interception of a Joseph Nalos’ pass and dished it out to Segura, who calmly drained a triple from the left wing to give his side a precarious, one-point lead, 88-87, with 15.5 seconds left.

With a chance to regain the lead for MisOr, Joel Lee Yu penetrated the basket but his kick-out pass was intercepted by Cyrus Tabi.

The Valientes then were forced to foul Monte who unfortunately missed both his free throws. But Gimpayan, the Visayas Leg MVP when he played for the MJAS Zenith Talisay Aquastars secured the rebound and calmly sank a two-pointer for the final count, 90-87.

“Sabi ko sa players stick sa system. Kung ano ‘yung pinractice namin na trap puro ganon lang,” said Roxas head coach Alvin Grey.

“Huwag na tayo bumitaw kasi nothing to lose na tayo diyan kasi tambak na tayo.”

Gimpayan had his best game in a Roxas uniform with 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, while Segura chipped in 18 points. Embons Bonleon got a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Lee Yu led MisOr with 23 points and seven rebounds but also committed seven turnovers. Cervantes had 11 points and 13 rebounds. /rcg

The Scores:

Roxas 90 – Gimpayan 23, Segura 18, Bonleon 14, Martinez 7, Monte 7, Basco 6, Valin 6, Tabi 4, Abanto 3, Solatorio 2, Mabigat 0, Dela Cruz 0, Adante 0.

MisOr 87 – Lee Yu 23, Cervantes 11, Salcedo 11, Baracael 9, Ubalde 8, Nalos 6, Meca 4, Estrella 4, Ballesteros 3, Caranguian 3, Agbong 3, Bernardo 2, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 7-15, 26-43, 55-76, 90-87.

