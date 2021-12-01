NBI-7 going after possible cohorts of City Hall employee caught in extortion case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the National Bureau of Investigation here (NBI-7) said that they are conducting deeper investigation to try to find possible cohorts of Kara Marie Bargamento, a Cebu City Hall employee who was accused of extorting money from the vendors of the Carbon Public Market.

Lawyer Renan Oliva, director of NBI-7, said that Bargamento posted a P90,000 bail last Friday, November 26, and was also released on the same day. Bargamento was freed from their holding facility two days after she was arrested on November 24.

READ: Administrative aide in-charge of Cebu City Market division arrested

Oliva added that they are investigating more individuals who were tagged as Bargamento’s cohorts in this illegal activity.

On November 24, Bargamento was caught ‘red-handed’ receiving the marked money from a complainant-vendor. Allegedly, Bargamento extorts P100,000 from the vendors who want to secure a space at the modernized Carbon Public Market.

Oliva begged off to disclose further information about these potential cohorts but added that there are no government officials and local candidates involved for now. They are still coordinating with the complainants and validating their claims pending their investigation.

Oliva refused to give further details regarding this but said that there are at least 50 complainants that they are coordinating with to get their statements about the issue.

Should there be that someone in higher position than of Bargamento who benefited from this illegal activity, they will review the guidelines if Bargamento could be a state witness against her possible cohorts. For now, Oliva said that Bargamento does not meet the guidelines.

Oliva further said that they are in coordination with the Cebu City government on the investigation on the extortion case against Bargamento.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Rama fires Carbon market aide charged with extortion

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy