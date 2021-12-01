Iligan stops skid, downs Basilan

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | December 01,2021 - 01:56 PM
Tristan Tolentino of Iligan  tries to pass the ball mid-air during their match against Basilan in the VisMin Super Cup. | Photo from VisMin Super Cup Media Bureau

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Iligan City Archangels snapped their four-game losing streak at the expense of the skidding Basilan BRT Peace Riders, 72-65, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, on Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Trailing as many as 12, a three-pointer by Med Salim brought the Peace Riders to within one, 60-61, with 8:10 remaining in the game.

Jack Hoyohoy and Kris Daguisanon of the Archangels combined for six straight points but the Peace Riders chalked up five quick points from Jorem Morada and Kim Sallidin to keep themselves within striking range, 65-67, with 2:14 left. 

That would be the last time Basilan would see the ball fall in its basket as Hoyohoy and Lester Tamayo put the finishing touches for Iligan.

Hoyohoy led Iligan with a monster double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds. Herald Benedictos added 14 points, including four triples, and seven rebounds for the victors.

The Archangels upped their win-loss record to 2-5 (win-loss) card but still stayed at the bottom while sending the Peace Riders to their fourth-straight defeat, dropping to 3-4.

Nikko Panganiban was the lone bright spot for the Peace Riders with 18 points and  seven rebounds.

The Scores:

Iligan 72 – Hoyohoy 24, Benedictos 14, Cuyos 9, Tamayo 6, Benitez 6, Salo 5, Daguisonan 4, Cecilio 2, Torres 2, Bernardino 0, Tagolimot 0, Dela Rea 0, Tolentino 0.

Basilan 65 – Panganiban 18, Salim 8, Morada 8, Albino 8, Lunor 6, Luciano 5, Soliva 4, Sallidin 4, Daa 3, Julkipli 1, Goloran 0, Ferrer 0.

Quarterscores: 19-18, 39-36, 57-54, 72-65.

