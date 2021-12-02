Schools in Region 7 want to join face-to-face classes by January

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Schools in Central Visayas have opted not to join the second round of the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes on Monday, December 6.

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) confirmed on Thursday, December 2 that no schools in the region were included in the 177 additional schools permitted to go back to the traditional style of teaching this Monday.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 director, said the schools chose to use the remaining days of 2021 to prepare for the next reopening this January.

“We will just join in the next implementation happening this January. In fact, we already submitted our documents for inclusion in the expansion of limited face-to-face classes,” Jimenez told reporters in a teleconference.

There are at least 430 public schools and 10 private schools in Central Visayas that DepEd-7 endorsed for the expanded implementation expected this January.

“Mao na lang na ron ang among gipangandaman ron ang tanang mga requirements and documents, so wala na lang mi mopuno sa additional nga pilot kay hapit naman sad siya mahuman ang tuig. Ang amo na lang gipangandan, amo gifocus ang atong preparation for the expansion karong January, kay daghan man sad gud ni apply so we need to validate all of these hundreds of schools,” explained Jimenez.

(That is what we are preparing now, all the requirements documents, so we did not join in the additional pilot classes because the year is nearly ending. What we are preparing, we are focusing on the preparation for the expansion this January because many have also applied so we need to validate all of these hundreds of schools.)

According to the DepEd-7’s top official, they are aiming to release the initial list of schools approved to join in next year’s expanded face-to-face implementation as early as the second week of December.

He also said the numbers of schools allowed to resume in-person classes would likely change in the coming days as inspection and validation are still ongoing.

“Nag sige pa ta ug validate. Possible naay makuhaan (sa lista), ug (madugangan),” explained Jimenez.

(We continue to validate. It is possible that there will be those taken off (the list) and (added))

There are at least eight schools in Central Visayas that have already resumed in-person classes since November 15.

All of them came from Cebu province, and they were part of the first, 100 schools nationwide that returned to the traditional style of teaching after nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So far, we (are) already in our third week (of classes). No issue nga angay natong sulbaron kay ang atong pagpahigayon og face-to-face classes, smooth man ug orderly,” added Jimenez.

(So far, we (are) already in our third week (of classes). No issue that we need to solve for now in our face-to-face classes, it is smooth and orderly.)

