Megan and Mikael, getting stronger with every laugh

CEBU, Philippines—Celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young prove once again they are one of the cutest celebrity couples on social media.

This, as Mikael shared on Instagram reel him pranking Megan.

In the video, Mikael can be seen and heard asking Megan to try a new filter that would supposedly make her sing like Ariana Grande.

Before that, Mikael showed her a video of the pop singer hitting a whistle note from a computer screen.

Megan candidly followed his instructions showing followers her whistle register.

“This is the reason that I LOVE Boneezy!!! But before I expound on that, I need to provide some context. During the first two thirds of our relationship, Bonez would have never done this! She was always mahiyain when it came to things that would be comical or out of her comfort zone. But we both quickly learned that if we can laugh and have fun about anything and everything, even if it’s super embarrassing, then we would be happier people. A decade into our relationship, we’re still pushing each others’ goofiness and so far, it’s lead to happier days Even in the lowest moments, it’s become a bit easier to look at the bright side With the context and sentimental part of this caption out of the way, you may now put this video on perma-loop to be amazed of her vocal prowess. Hanggang dito, ramdam ko ang nginig ni ate reg!! #ImbaSiBonez #MeaningMayImbalanceAngTonoNiyaSaPagKanta hahaha #LabyuBonez

The couple enjoys sharing their day to day adventures through the newest Instagram feature, the Instagram reels.

They also launched in 2018 a podcast called “Behind Relationship Goals” on Spotify and YouTube, which centers on the deeper and much darker truths behind all the marshmallows and cappuccinos of every relationship.

