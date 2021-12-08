CDNPaskoSaSugbo: A couple in Oslob gets married hours after having a baby

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A wedding after having a baby? Now, that’s a different kind of Christmas miracle.

A couple from Oslob town in southern Cebu wowed netizens after sharing their one of a kind wedding experience last December 4.

Louie Pasinabo and Hiassin Carulasan thought they had everything ironed out for their wedding last Saturday.

From the dresses, the church, the caterers, the guests and the venue they had it all planned out except having a baby at the morning of their wedding.

“December 4 [is] our weeding day unya ang expected sa due date niya kay December 24, unya without expecting nga first week sa December mogawas na taymingan gyud sa amo kasal,” shared Louie

(December 4 [is] our wedding day, then her expected due date is December 24, then without expecting it the baby was born in the first week of December and it happened on our wedding day.)

It was at midnight when Hiassin started having contractions.

So the family decided to rush her to the hospital to have her checked.

And at 5:55 a.m. Hiassin and Louie welcomed their baby girl, Vin Andrea Carulasan Pasinabo.

Not wanting to waste any of their resources especially the food, the parents of both Louie and Hiassin decided to make the ceremony happen in the hospital.

“Among mga parents maoy nanaglakaw g adtu ang father sa simbahan og g hangyo ang doctor sa hospital nga dri nalang i held ang kasal kay kng i pospon namo wla nami makaon kay na ihaw na tanang baboy wla na m ikahanda balik,” he said.

(Our parents were the ones who did the leg work and went to the Father (priest) at church and appeled to the doctor of the hospital that they will hold the wedding there because if this will be postponed then they would not have anything for the reception because they have already butchered all the pigs and they do not have the means to hold another reception [if the wedding will be held some other time].)

Luckily the hospital doctor and the priest agreed to their request.

Hurriedly, everyone gathered at the hospital to witness this beautiful union.

“Pag sugot sa doctor og sa pare nga diri sa hospital i-held nagkasal ang gamake up na adto to pud sa hospital kay ready na ang bridesmaids, og groomsen, og ang sponsors kay kami nalang gyd nagkulang 😅😅🤣🤣unya support pud sila namo at 10:00 AM nahitabo na gyd ang kasal,” he continued.

(After the doctor and the priest agreed to hold the wedding ceremony at the hospital, the makeup artists also went to the hospital because the bridesmaids and the groomsmen and the sponsors were already ready, and we were the only ones not yet prepared. And they supported us at 10:00 AM, the wedding finally happened.)

The couple was amazed at how the people around made their wedding possible given the circumstances of what happened earlier that day— Hiassin had a child.

LOOK:

Nanganak, nagpakasal on the same day! 😳🥰LOOK: Louie Pasinabo and Hiassin Jane Carulasan welcomed their first child,… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, December 5, 2021

Now both Hiassin and Vin are safe and healthy in their home in Oslob.

This couple will surely have a blast sharing this amazing day to their beautiful wedding gift, Vin.

Congratulations!

/dbs