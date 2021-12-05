CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Hinabang sa Sugbo’s P100 challenge for kids in Buhisan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Your 100 pesos can go a long way this Christmas season.

Hinabang sa Sugbo aims to make 100 kids from Barangay Buhisan happy this December 12 as they bring food and presents to their community with your help by participating in their 100 challenge.

This one year-old non-government organization is again knocking on your kind hearts to make a P100 donation to be able to bring smiles and happiness to this far community here in our city.

Hinabang sa Sugbo founder, Leigh Ann Ybañez, shared with CDN Digital why they chose these kids from Buhisan to share the Christmas joy this year.

“Last July we celebrated our anniversary and they were the beneficiaries, unfortunately we were only to give a few goodies to the kids because of the budget we had, but even with the simple goodies we had, they were all smiling and happy for the presents we had and this time we wanted to make more kids from their community happier through this fund raising,” she said.

With every P100 donation resassured that a kid from Buhisan will have a merrier Christmas all thanks to you!

You can visit their social media accounts at Hinabang sa Sugbo in Facebook and Instagram to take part of this fund raising.

Let’s help Hinabang sa Sugbo make a child’s Christmas season happier and meaningful.

