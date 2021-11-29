Workers in Toledo City gov’t receive bonuses

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 29,2021 - 02:55 PM
The Toledo City government will be giving its regular employees Christmas Bonus worth P30,000, and an additional bonus that is computed twice their monthly salary. Job order workers are also entitled to a gratuity bonus of up to P5,000. Mayor Marjorie Perales made this announcement on Monday, November 29, during the inauguration of the city’s new public park. | Photo from Toledo City PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regular employees of Toledo City government are expected to receive not just one but two financial incentives this Holiday season.

This after Mayor Marjorie Perales announced that each regular worker will be granted with Christmas Bonus amounting to P30,000, the city government’s public information office (PIO) announced.

Perales made this announcement during the inauguration of the city’s newly renovated public plaza on Monday, November 29.

 

In addition, Perales said they would also receive another bonus worth twice their monthly salary.

This means that a regular employee with a salary grade of 11 can expect to get around a total bonus of P70,000.

Job order employees would also be entitled to receive a gratuity bonus amounting to P5,000, the city government added.

“Nakita namo ni Vice Mayor Jay Sigue ug sa tanan sakop sa konseho ang kakugihan ug dedikado sa matag-usa nga mga regular employees sa ilang trabaho sa pipila ka tuig nga nagserbisyo sa katawhan sa dakbayan sa Toledo,” Perales was quoted on saying.

(We, the Vice Mayor Sigue and all the members of the City Council, saw the industriousness and dedications of each of the regular employee in their work for a few years of service to the people of the city of Toledo.)

Toledo City is a third-class component city located approximately 46.2 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

TAGS: bonus, Cebu‬, Christmas bonus, Toledo City, Toledo Mayor Marjorie Perales

