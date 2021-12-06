Mayor Isko visit: Chan says he has not yet endorsed any presidential bet

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has clarified that he has not yet endorsed any candidate for president in the upcoming 2022 national and local elections.

Chan made this clarification after Manila City Mayor and presidential candidate Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso visited the city and addressed city hall employees to ask for their support in the coming elections on Monday morning, December 6, 2021.

Chan said that he would still wait for the announcement of his party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP–Laban) on who to endorse for the presidency.

Earlier, the PDP-Laban’s presidential candidate, senator Christopher “Bong” Go, withdrew his candidacy.

“We are waiting for the candidate for the president, so we are waiting for that. Hihintay lang kami. Yung sinabi nga ni Mayor Isko na wala na kaming kandidatu na presidente, maghihintay lang kami kung sino ang ii-endorse,” Chan said.

“We are waiting for the candidate for the president, so we are waiting for that. We are waiting for that. What Mayor Isko said that we no longer have a candidate for president, we will just wait on who to endorse.)

Domagoso, during his address to city hall employees, vows to implement projects that will improve the lives of poor families.

These included the implementation of housing projects, livelihood, and improving the tourism industry in the country, among others.

“May sekreto po ako para mangyari yan dito. Kandidatu po akong presidente. Oo naman. Gusto nyong mangyari yan dito? Alam na this,” Domagoso said.

(I have a secret for that so that it will happen here. I will ran for president. Right. You want that from happening here? I know how.)

Aside from this, Moreno said that he was still hopeful that the One Cebu Party, headed by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, would also endorse him for the presidential race.

“Kasi dito naman sa Cebu, lahat nang yan ay under ng One Cebu ni Governor Gwen,” he said, adding that he would prove himself worthy of the party’s support and endorsement.

(Because here in Cebu, all of that are under One Cebu of Governor Gwen.)

Meanwhile, Domagoso is also open to including President Rodrigo Duterte in his slate for the senatorial bid.

Currently, Domagoso’s party, Aksyon Demokratiko, has only three candidates for senator, namely: Samira Gutoc, Carl Balita and Jopet Sison.

He said that he would also vote for Duterte in the upcoming elections.

“Hindi natin pwedeng tawaran ang kanyang kakayanan. He is a qualified candidate of the Senate. In fairness to him, ako this is my personal choice,” he said.

(We cannot downplay his experience and skills. He is a qualified candidate of the Senate. In fairness to him, Me, this is my personal choice.)

After his address, Domagoso, together with Chan, accepted the challenge of Oponganons for them to have a Tiktok Dance after the flag-raising ceremony.

RELATED STORIES

Chan to back PDP-Laban bet if Sara Duterte won’t run for president

WATCH: Isko vs Ahong Tiktok dance challenge

Isko Moreno promises Cebuanos lower taxes for electricity, fuel if he becomes President

Isko Moreno lauds Cebu’s tourism sector; says vaccination, infra key to revive tourism industry

Isko Moreno bares own version of Build, Build, Build — more schools, hospitals, housing projects

Isko Moreno hoping to be One Cebu’s anointed one

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy