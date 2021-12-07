Iligan ends 3-game winless skid with upset win vs Vanguards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The bottom-ranked MFT Iligan City Archangels stunned the heavily-favored Roxas Vanguards, 80-77, on Tuesday, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Despite missing their leading scorers Lester Tamayo and Jack Hoyohoy, Iligan fought tooth and nail against the Vanguards to finally end their three-game losing skid.

Both Hoyohoy and Tamayo have already left for the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational in Manila that will start later this month.

With a 3-8 win-loss slate, the Archangels are mired at the bottom of the standings while the Vanguards are at fourth spot with a 5-5 record.

“As I always say these guys sacrifice a lot kasi ang dami naming struggles on and off the court pero 110-percent all-out effort pa rin,” said Iligan head coach Kiko Flores.

Lugie Cuyos led Iligan’s return by scoring five straight points on a three-point shot and a putback to give his team the lead, 73-72, with 2:48 to go in the final period.

Nick Abanto of the Vanguards retaliated with a short jumper, but Junjun Cecilio brought back Iligan to the top, 75-74, by burying both his two freethrows with 2:09 left.

Cuyos, Algeroh Benitez, and playing assistant coach Rendell Dela Rea made five more freethrows to win the game for Iligan.

Dela Rea led the team with 19 points along with six rebounds while Cuyos finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Alexis Rivera chipped in 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip.

Marlon Monte paced the Vanguards with 22 points while James Martinez added 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Embons Bonleon chipped in 10 markers.

The Archangels will close their elimination round campaign against Zamboanga Sibugay tomorrow at 4 pm. The Vanguards resume play on Thursday against Basilan BRT. /rcg

BOX SCORES:

Iligan 80 – Dela Rea 19, Cuyos 18, Rivera 10, Cecilio 9, Torres 6, Quinga 4, Aparice 4, Benitez 3, Andrade 3, Bernardino 2, Bautista 2, Tagolimot 0, Benedictos 0, Daguisonan 0.

Roxas 77 – Monte 22, Martinez 13, Bonleon 10, Tabi 8, Segura 6, Templo 5, Dela Cruz 5, Abanto 4, Valin 2, Mabigat 2, Basco 0.

Quarterscores: 25-27, 45-46, 55-59, 80-77.

